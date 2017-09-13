Newsvine

First Harvey, Then Irma! WHERE are the Libertarians????

By dslsca
Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:40 AM
Our Libertarian friends keep telling us we can have government services (roads are their typical example) without compulsory taxation and that the free market can do everything we depend on the government to do without trampling on our FREEDOM! So, Libertarians, WHERE is your response to Harvey and to Irma?  SHOW us that you can do it without the government. Here's your chance once and for all to shut up the doubters.

