The Sad Story of my New Computer

Many Viners know I'm not very technologically literate. I've only owned one computer in my life, the laptop on which I followed the Vine for years and which was a gift to me from my staff when I retired from my job as a Dean at a university in the northeast.

That aging machine finally died, so I broke down and bought this new one on which I'm typing even now.

I gave my business to a local company rather than a "big box" store and I told the guy I was tech challenged and explicitly told him, "I want to pay you to set it all up. I want to take it home, open it up, and GO without having to register or set up anything, without having to answer an endless list of questions from the computer, etc." I had to buy a "key" for $160 to have the Microsoft Suite of Programs (Word, Excel, etc.) on my machine.So, yesterday, I get home with the computer and try to open a blank Word document (I keep a Word document open at all times in case someone mentions an interesting book or piece of music or film or restaurant, etc., so that I can write it down). A window pops up telling me my copy of Word needs to be "activated" and asks if I want to do this. Silly me, I thought I'd just paid a tech guy HUNDREDS of dollars to do precisely that. But I click the link to activate. It asks for my email and password. When I enter them, it says that this is not me--thus setting off a half hour of my doing exactly what I didn't want to do, i.e., answering questions, providing information, etc., etc., etc. And it made me change my password, which I very much did not want to do (as I'll enter the old one and when I've done that three or four times, it'll make me change it yet again, setting off a potentially endless series of events that make me change it over and over; trust me, I know, as I've had that precise experience before). When the computer FINALLY recognizes me as me, it then tells me my copy of Word has been registered to someone else.What happened? When "Mr. Tech Guy who Charges Hundreds of Dollars" entered my Key, it asked him for my email address and he made a typo in it and thus the code I need to "activate" my copy of Word is being sent to an address that isn't mine, that I can't check, and whose content I can't see. What does Microsoft say about all this? "You bought a 'one use only' Key and it's been used once. Would you like to buy another Key for Microsoft Office Suite?"