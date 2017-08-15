Newsvine

'Daily Stormer' website sending Nazis to harass funeral of woman allegedly killed by white supremacist in Charlottesville

Tue Aug 15, 2017
The white supremacist website The Daily Stormer is taking a page out of the Westboro Baptist Church playbook by sending self-described Nazis to the funeral of a woman who was allegedly killed by a white nationalist brethren in Charlottesville, Virginia.

