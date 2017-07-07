Newsvine

Duncan spends campaign funds freely on family | Nashville Post

Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017
For U.S. Rep. John J. “Jimmy” Duncan Jr., keeping it all in the family includes his campaign funds.

Over the past decade Rep. Duncan has doled out hundreds of thousands of dollars to his two sons, his niece, his son-in-law, his daughter-in-law and his sister for campaign work, raising both ethical and legal questions for the senior statesman. In fact, the only non-family member paid a regular salary for campaign work in recent years has been Duncan’s chief of staff, Bob Griffitts, who receives $500 monthly for work outside his legislative duties (a regular occurrence in D.C.)

