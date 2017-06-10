Newsvine

dslsca

About Articles: 114 Seeds: 899 Comments: 68213 Since: Nov 2009

Trump Administration Will Allow Nursing Homes To Strip Residents Of Legal Rights – Consumerist

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by dslsca View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONConsumerist
Seeded on Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:32 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

These clauses take away the patient’s constitutional right to a day in court, and shunt all legal disputes into private (often confidential) arbitration. Additionally, most arbitration clauses also include a ban on class actions, so multiple residents of the same facility who were each wronged in the same way would nonetheless be barred from having their issue heard jointly. Rather, each resident would be required to go through the arbitration process on their own.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor