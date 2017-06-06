So many posts in my feeds were people broadcasting their political or professional identities by expressing outrage or praise for a particular news event or article. It seems to me that these kinds of posts aren’t so much about instigating thoughtful discourse as they are about broadcasting your own tastes or positioning yourself on a team. By opting out, I wasn’t missing thoughtful discussions, I was skipping pep rallies for various factions.
Leaving Social Media Taught Me How Broken The News Cycle Is | FiveThirtyEight
Seeded on Tue Jun 6, 2017 11:57 AM
