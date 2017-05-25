When folks say, "The Muslim community should take more steps to prevent radicalism, and always report those who present a threat," it appears that the Manchester bomber had been reported directly to the authorities as potentially dangerous by: 1) his mosque; 2) an Islamic community leader; 3) his family; and 4) two of his friends, independent of each other. The community did everything that is demanded of them, yet the calls for banning Muslims and stopping Muslim immigration continue uninterrupted.
Security services missed five opportunities to stop the Manchester bomber
Thu May 25, 2017
