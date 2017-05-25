Newsvine

dslsca

About Articles: 111 Seeds: 894 Comments: 68006 Since: Nov 2009

Security services missed five opportunities to stop the Manchester bomber

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by dslsca View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTelegraph
Seeded on Thu May 25, 2017 6:46 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

When folks say, "The Muslim community should take more steps to prevent radicalism, and always report those who present a threat," it appears that the Manchester bomber had been reported directly to the authorities as potentially dangerous by: 1) his mosque; 2) an Islamic community leader; 3) his family; and 4) two of his friends, independent of each other. The community did everything that is demanded of them, yet the calls for banning Muslims and stopping Muslim immigration continue uninterrupted.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor