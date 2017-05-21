Newsvine

Trump avoids term 'radical Islamic terrorism' during speech | TheHill

President Trump during a speech Sunday in Saudi Arabia avoided the term "radical Islamic terrorism," which he often used on the campaign trail.
 
During the speech to leaders of more than 50 Muslim-majority nations, the president did use terms such as "Islamic extremism, and the Islamists and Islamic terror of all kinds." Trump diverted slightly from his prepared remarks in using "Islamic" rather than "Islamist."

