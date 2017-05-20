Newsvine

dslsca

About Articles: 111 Seeds: 892 Comments: 67978 Since: Nov 2009

Will GOP Sacrifice Safety-Net Programs on Altar of Tax Cuts?

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by dslsca View Original Article: New York Magazine
Seeded on Sat May 20, 2017 4:24 PM
Discuss:

Under enormous internal pressure to quickly balance the budget, Republicans are considering slashing more than $400 billion in spending through a process to evade Democratic filibusters in the Senate, multiple sources told POLITICO.The proposal, which would be part of the House Budget Committee’s fiscal 2018 budget, won’t specify which programs would get the ax; instead it will instruct committees to figure out what to cut to reach the savings. But among the programs most likely on the chopping block, the sources say, are food stamps, welfare, income assistance for the disabled and perhaps even veterans benefits.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor