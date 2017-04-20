Many experts fear uncivil and manipulative behaviors on the internet will persist – and may get worse. This will lead to a splintering of social media into AI-patrolled and regulated ‘safe spaces’ separated from free-for-all zones. Some worry this will hurt the open exchange of ideas and compromise privacy.
The Future of Free Speech, Trolls, Anonymity and Fake News Online | Pew Research Center
