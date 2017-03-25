Inside the GOP's Health Care Debacle - POLITICO Magazine

Through charm, force of personality and sheer intimidation, Trump did move some votes into the yes column. But GOP leaders were left wondering why he didn't do more—why he didn't send tweets, travel to congressional districts, put his famed dealmaking skills to work. The answer, to Republicans on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, is obvious: Because he lacked familiarity with the legislation itself, and thought it was Ryan’s job to sell the specifics.

“Trump is a business executive. When he tells his lieutenants to get something done, he's used to it getting done,” one senior House GOP aide told me. “He’s really not used to getting involved himself.”