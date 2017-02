For this version, our goal was no toss-ups. We're giving you our best estimates, based on public polling, state vote histories and the reporting done by our campaign staff, on which way we think each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia will fall this year.

The previous version of the map had five toss-up states. In the end, we're predicting that three of them -- North Carolina, Ohio and Arizona -- will go for Hillary Clinton.