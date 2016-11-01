Hillary Clinton is projected to easily win the White House, according to the final installment of a closely followed economic election model from Moody's Analytics.
A week from Election Day, the latest model, on Tuesday, forecast Clinton winning 332 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 206.
Election model predicts big win for Clinton | TheHill
