Election model predicts big win for Clinton | TheHill

Election model predicts big win for Clinton

Hillary Clinton is projected to easily win the White House, according to the final installment of a closely followed economic election model from Moody's Analytics.
 
A week from Election Day, the latest model, on Tuesday, forecast Clinton winning 332 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 206.

