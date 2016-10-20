Miami Herald ditches Marco Rubio to endorse Patrick Murphy—and their reasons are spot on

The editorial staff with The Miami Herald has had a change of heart. After having a long history of supporting U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio all the way back to when he was a promising political newcomer in West Miami, they now see him differently. They say on occasion Rubio has lived up to his early promises by forging ahead with a historic comprise of immigration, but he failed. They were impressed that he broke from the Republican Party majority to support Obama’s request for $2 billion in Zika emergency funding. But in many other ways, they say Sen. Rubio has been a “disappointment.”