The more Americans get to know Marco Rubio, the less anyone appears to like him. Despite his having better name recognition than almost any other politician in Congress, a new Quinnipiac Poll released today says Rubio's race against Democrat Patrick Murphy for Florida's U.S. Senate seat is now "too close to call."
Quinnipiac Poll: Marco Rubio Could Actually Lose to Patrick Murphy in Senate Race | Miami New Times
Seeded on Tue Oct 18, 2016 11:56 AM
Seeded on Tue Oct 18, 2016 11:56 AM
