Newsvine

dslsca

About Articles: 111 Seeds: 876 Comments: 67472 Since: Nov 2009

Quinnipiac Poll: Marco Rubio Could Actually Lose to Patrick Murphy in Senate Race | Miami New Times

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by dslsca View Original Article: miaminewtimes.com
Seeded on Tue Oct 18, 2016 11:56 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The more Americans get to know Marco Rubio, the less anyone appears to like him. Despite his having better name recognition than almost any other politician in Congress, a new Quinnipiac Poll released today says Rubio's race against Democrat Patrick Murphy for Florida's U.S. Senate seat is now "too close to call."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor