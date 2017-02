In the past ten days the Democrats' chances of taking back the Senate have skyrocketed, jumping 20 points to the second highest point since July, according to Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight Polls-plus forecast.

Based on that model, the Democrats now have a 72.4% chance of regaining control of the upper house, and the Republicans have just a 27.6% chance of keeping it. The highest point recorded since FiveThirtyEight began tracking the Senate in July was 72.7% on August 7.