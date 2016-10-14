Could the House really flip? | TheHill

House Democrats are thinking the once unthinkable: They have a real shot at winning the lower chamber next month.

Such a shift would require a robust wave, as the Democrats would need to steal at least 30 seats from the largest Republican majority in decades.

But the implosion of Donald Trump's presidential bid — and the Republican civil war sparked by his incendiary campaign — has left Democrats with fresh new hopes that the GOP nominee will doom the Republicans down ballot and return the Speaker's gavel to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after six years in the minority wilderness.

On Wednesday, Democrats blasted out their first bit of evidence in the form of an internal poll finding that Stephanie Murphy, a Florida Democrat, has taken a 2-point lead over Rep. John Mica (Fla.), a 12-term Republican who has endorsed Trump.

Even a month ago, Mica was considered the favorite.