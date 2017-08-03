Montreal's Olympic Stadium used to house surge in asylum seekers crossing from U.S. - Montreal - CBC News

A temporary welcome centre has been opened at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal to house a new wave of asylum seekers coming from the United States to Quebec, many of them Haitians.

"We've never seen this before," said Francine Dupuis, spokesperson for PRAIDA, the provincial government organization that helps claimants in their first months.

"It's really quite a bit more intense than what we're used to."

On Wednesday, asylum seekers were taken to the Olympic Stadium by bus. Among them were children and pregnant women.