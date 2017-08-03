Newsvine

dslsca

About Articles: 117 Seeds: 921 Comments: 68862 Since: Nov 2009

Montreal's Olympic Stadium used to house surge in asylum seekers crossing from U.S. - Montreal - CBC News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by dslsca View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBC
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 7:36 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A temporary welcome centre has been opened at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal to house a new wave of asylum seekers coming from the United States to Quebec, many of them Haitians.

"We've never seen this before," said Francine Dupuis, spokesperson for PRAIDA, the provincial government organization that helps claimants in their first months. 

"It's really quite a bit more intense than what we're used to."

On Wednesday, asylum seekers were taken to the Olympic Stadium by bus. Among them were children and pregnant women.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor