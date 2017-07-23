FBI investigating South Carolina Statehouse corruption, could expand scope of state probe | Palmetto Politics | postandcourier.com

The FBI has joined the ongoing Statehouse corruption probe, raising the specter of potential federal charges in an investigation that already has ensnared four South Carolina lawmakers and exposed allegations of money laundering, influence peddling and other misconduct.
