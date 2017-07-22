Newsvine

This presidency can't be saved. It's all downhill from here. - The Washington Post

SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Sat Jul 22, 2017 7:12 AM
Trump has fired former FBI director James B. Comey and threatened the special counsel. Why would he do those things unless there was something really, really bad to find? And if there is something bad, Mueller will find it. You can understand then why Trump sounds frantic. In no scenario does Trump’s presidency recover.

